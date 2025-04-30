Coal miners demand protections after federal cuts to black lung monitoring program

One hundred days into the Trump administration, the federal program that protects miners from black lung has been gutted. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien travels through Appalachia, talking to those impacted.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live