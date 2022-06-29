College basketball star gears up for her earned payday

Under new NCAA rules, Flau'jae Johnson is set to become the one of the highest paid female athlete in collegiate sport history. Johnson is also making strides in the hip-hop world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live