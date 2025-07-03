Can Combs' career survive the graphic and disturbing testimony presented at trial?

ABC News' Kelley Carter and chief legal analyst Dan Abrams examine how Combs emerged victorious against charges that could have had him behind bars for life and the possible impact once released.

July 3, 2025

