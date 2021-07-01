Transcript for Congress members share harrowing stories from inside the US Capitol: Part 5

Stunning images from the capitol today. Breached for the first time in more than 200 years. Earlier this evening I spoke with a group of folks who witnessed the pandemonium up close. All caught in the melee when the capitol went under lockdown. We thought it was going to be a sleepy day. This was largely a ceremonial tradition that happens every four years. We thought it would go until midnight, but nothing like this. Reporter: Election certification day. A largely symbolic day that usually passes quietly. I'm going to start with this tweet that you sent out this morning. What was going through your mind in that photo, and how quickly did that descend into mayhem? I was thinking about the oath I took to the constitution and to make sure that we follow through in ratifying the electoral college, which is a reflection of the will of the and how privileged I was and honored I was to participate in this very historic moment. Little known to me was -- were the events that were about to happen. You know, we -- I had thought that the rhetoric would potentially lead to violence, not just in the capitol, but throughout our country. But it really never hits home until it really hits home. Reporter: Congressman Raul Ruiz of California, senator bill Cassidy from Louisiana, both inside the capitol. Sitting in the senate chamber, listening to a speech. All of a sudden I heard someone say the capitol had been breached. And you look around, and I look up, and pence is no longer there. And all this happening just like that. People stood up as if we were to evacuate. I'm standing there and the sergeant at arms goes to the dais and he says, stop, everybody stay in place, there are those who have breached the capitol. Finally they shot the doors, locketed them, interrupted, and said, prepare to take cover and get under your seats. And take out the gas masks, because there's tear gas outside. Reporter: And then utter chaos. It is unamerican, period. They should stop, period. This is about our country, it is not about hooligans. My blood's boiling. This is an assault upon our democracy. This isn't peaceful protest, this is sedition. Reporter: "Huffington post" journalists capturing this video. Sure, you're separated by the video you're taking, you're in reporter mode, but what was going through your mind as this mob is storming the building that you're in? Just an incredible moment. I have never seen anything like this, reported it, history being made. I saugus canisters shot outside the chamber itself. You could hear loud booms outside. The capitol police firing canisters off. Inside the chamber -- What was going through your mind as you were literally evacuating the halls of congress? I was incredibly angry. These are people who are trying to make an assault upon a democracy that is supposed to be a shining city on a hill. Did you ever feel like your safety was at risk? I never felt like my safety was at risk. I could see them down the hallway, but the capitol police and the security were there. You don't feel fear, you feel a sense of anger. And I felt anger more than anything else. Because you felt democracy was under attack? This is our constitutional process of a peaceful transition of power. And this was a deliberate attempt to interrupt that peaceful constitutionally mandated transfer of power. Any American should be angry about that. 33-year-old Corey Thornton is a business owner from des Moines, Iowa. He drove 16 hours straight to attend the rally today. His message, the government has forgotten the people it's supposed to serve. Protesters wearing body armor and breaking into elected officials' offices. They were, you know, seen breaking into the elected officials' offices. I'm sure you own a cell phone, you must have seen the scenes playing out. And so I'm curious what you saw firsthand. What was your final reaction as you were driving away from the capitol today? Do you feel like what you did today was good for the country? I believe what I did today was good for the country. I believe what a lot of other people did today was good for the country. I don't believe in the violence that took place today. Moving away from the capitol, there's a lot of time to reflect on the good and the bad. And bottom line is, we need to come together as a country. We're not two Americas, we're one America. For senator Cassidy, a long-time supporter of the president, it came down to country over party. You are, fair to say, a staunch Republican, supporter of president trump, voting with him 90% is your voting record. How much of what happened today is -- can be blamed on president trump's refusal to accept the election results? Clearly, the president stirred up the crowd. And people came here thinking that they could change the result of the election through the electoral college process. That is wrong. That is a misunderstanding of the process. Anyone who contributed to that misunderstanding duped these poor people. I understand that you tweeted, both as you were leaving the capitol, also later, at president trump, urging him to condemn the violence and tell people to disband. No one speaks to this crowd like president trump does. And leadership should have to look at a situation where we see that it's not going the way it should and speak, as only he can, that without qualification, without justification, with no equivocation, that this has to stop. It is wrong. There is no excuse for it. It's a crime. And it will be prosecuted. History will remember this day with rebuke and scorn. They will look back and see how fragile our democracy can be. But at the same time how -- if we focus on the higher good of our democracy and the will of the people and follow the rules set forth in our constitution, that we are strong. Witnesses to an unprecedented day that senator chuck Schumer says will be remembered at a day of infamy. When we come back, wa sparked the chaos in the capitol today? Our political powerhouse team breaking it down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.