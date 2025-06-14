Controversial rapper Ye Arrives in Court to Support Sean Combs

Sean Combs’ sixth week of trial wrapped in dramatic fashion as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West briefly showed up. Jurors hearing testimony about drugs, guns, and other alleged criminal activity.

June 14, 2025

