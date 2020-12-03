Transcript for Coronavirus 'containment area' ordered north of New York City: Part 1

This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history president trump restricting travel by foreign nationals coming to the United States. From two when he six European countries to keep. New cases from entering our shores. We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next thirty days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. The restriction does not apply to US resident and green card holders or to travelers coming from the UK. Ireland and several other countries he initially announced the suspension would include trade but had to clarify on Twitter. Please remember very important for all countries and businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the thirty day restriction. I'm travel from Europe the restrictions stops people not goods. Still the president quick to blame the European Union. We made a life saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. And announcing plans to help offset the costs of medical care. Earlier this week I met with the leaders of health insurance industry. Who have agreed to waive all co payments. For corona virus treatments they extend insurance coverage to these treatments and to prevent surprise medical billing. Fears of a pandemic and global recession have sent markets into a tailspin. Tonight term promising loans to small businesses. This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world. The president saying put politics aside. And cautioning vulnerable populations. The elderly population must be very very careful. In particular we are strongly advising that nursing homes for the elderly suspend or medically unnecessary visits. After weeks of mixed messages and downplaying this virus tonight. A turned toward confronting the challenges ahead. Acting with compassion and love we will heal the sick. Care for those in need help our fellow citizens and emerge from this challenge stronger and more unified than ever before. God bless you and god bless America. Thanks Kara and these other headlines tonight the NBA's suspending its season and definitely after a player tested positive. And actors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have it too. Officials are warning that the worst is yet to come communities are now taking drastic measures to prevent its spread. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Who wins this sort of manage the sysadmins. As the closing at nineteen can be. Connor denies as a fund in the a nation on edge. As communities across the country and around the globe brace for what the World Health Organization is now calling up and down we have run beyond their own. Low and clears right now in the United States there are over 12100 confirmed cases of corona virus in at least 44 states with at least 37 confirmed fatalities. It is ten times. More lethal than the seasonal flu. I think that's something that people can get their arms around the months. On Capitol Hill today the nation's leading infectious disease expert doctor in that he found gene issuing this dire warning we will see more cases. Things will get worse than they are right now bottom line it's going to get worse. In Washington State. The epicenter of the nation's outbreak was over 300 confirmed cases and 29 deaths the virus ferociously attacking the elderly. The grim reality is that for the elderly cope at nineteen years almost a perfect killing rationing. Cut off from their loved ones families are left to peer into nursing homes are blew kisses from afar. News that ten nursing homes now report cases of the virus to stop the spread Washington is going on the offensive. This is not a time to be going out into public in close contact. It's just too dangerous. Banning large gatherings in Seattle is closing there public schools for at least two weeks. Across the country New York with at least 213 cases is a side of the nation's first containment zone. The suburban neighborhood of New Rochelle, New York is one of the largest clusters of the virus in the United States with over 100 cases. Linked to a new Rachelle attorney who is still hospitalized in critical condition. But once bustling town is on lockdown the National Guard also on the way beginning tomorrow gnome Branson is the mayor. When people hear that the National Guard has Cunningham made pictures some kind of militarized community do you say that's not what it will be. The guard is here to provide logistical and operational support more community big part of that is delivering meals to the kids were not able to attend school. And are eligible for free or reduced cost the lunches. Nationwide the virus has prompted more than 15100 schools to close impacting more than a million students. New Rochelle is only 25 miles from New York City. The city of over eight million taking extra precautions today. CBS news announced that two employees have tested positive actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. Posted on its program that both of them have tested positive for cove in nineteenth. And are currently in Australia. The NBA suspending this season until further notice. After a Utah Jazz player tested positive. As a roto virus continues to spread around the world. Some countries are struggling to contain the deadly disease. Yesterday the number of fatalities in Italy at 630. Tonight corona viruses claimed at least 827. Lives. Eyes on Italy the rest of Europe is gripped with fear the United Kingdom has 456. Confirmed cases even the Health Minister testing positive. These shelves should normally be full with big plate we're looking for now there. And there's after the numbers that we saw in Italy he could just sense now that it. People think definitely that's happening Italy he could happen in any European country. Finding out who is caring cove in nineteen is essential to stopping the outbreak there have been almost 9000 tests administered in the US and health professionals warn that there aren't nearly enough tests to meet the demands. At this stage testing millions and millions of Americans even those that aren't sick. Would be an optimal outcome just not one that's within our reach cruise ships can be a hotbed of infections. 21 people tested positive for the corona viruses on the grand princess cruise ship. Which was held off the coast of San Francisco pending the results 12400 passengers began slowly disembarking Monday are being isolated for fourteen days. Priority despite Haitians today it will be given to guests with more urgent medical needs. Eva and Ron Weisberg a Ramon the first to leave had they known about this they would've never reported back Christian. Ever. I've had a huge. This morning senator there's. An early tenure off. Deb each Alec says her parents' dream trip to Hawaii quickly turned into a floating nightmare. Literally passengers would get off the ship go through a makeshift triage and have their temperature to again and that was sets and and they were just sat together are packed on Abbas to military base. Tonight the couple giving us a glimpse inside Travis Air Force Base in California they are currently feeling fine and showing no symptoms. Just very depressing walking around seeing everybody in there. Max asks they are confined to that room except they're allowed to go downstairs. To obtain their meals they're allowed six feet away from the bill saying in an enclosed heated area. And there's a bench and I'll set out there and eat so that they're knots on top of anyone else they wanna keep their space and they want to be in fresh air. She says her parents still haven't been tested for covad nineteenth. They said they couldn't test now within 72 hours according to the literature I wonder if they will learn not because we have not been cast in power you and mom doing today. Jelly claims this could have been avoided. She is now representing her parents suing princess cruise lines for more than one million dollars in damages. Claiming that the cruise line lacked proper screening protocol. And that the cruise liner continued sailing with thousands of passengers knowing that some of those passengers and crew had already been exposed to cove in nineteen. They have a responsibility. To their passengers and their crew to make sure that they would not be exposed to something so horrible. And yet they did nothing. Princess cruises telling ABC news that their focus on the well being of their guests and crew. Within the parameters mandated on them by the government agencies and bald. In the evolving medical understanding of this new illness and that they would not comment on pending litigation. Question of how to move forward at the forefront of everyone's minds as the secretary of health and human services Alex a's are. Warren's George Stephanopoulos this pandemic is. Far from over every day we buy is a valuable day in terms of spreading that's why aggressive efforts are needed in public cooperation is important to. Despite the dire circumstances. Experts are urging people to remain calm but be prepared. It's important to distinguish panic from deliberate urgency as always people keep their head on their shoulders. Don't overreact and do the right thing we're gonna get through this. And a reminder doctor Jin asks you'll be back here tomorrow to answer your corona virus questions. 