Couples separated by borders forced to wait out COVID-19 travel bans: Part 1

Corsi Crumpler spent most of her pregnancy alone and gave birth to her first child without her fiance, Sean Donovan, who was stuck in his home country of Ireland due to COVID-19 travel bans.
8:59 | 08/08/20

Couples separated by borders forced to wait out COVID-19 travel bans: Part 1

