Transcript for COVID-19 responses in countries around the world see varied results

Here's ABC's James Longman. Reporter: For Marty Mccarthy, it was a different kind of welcome home to his native I was taken to this facility here. It's basically a hotel turned into a makeshift hospital overnight that I'm not allowed to leave. Reporter: Just back from the U.S. He's here for a mandatory two-week quarantine required from all overseas travelers entering the country regardless of symptoms. It's all paid for by the government. Here's a little kitchen. Sauteed beef. Reporter: This is just one approach, as countries around the world scramble to contain covid-19. In Europe, where Italy and Spain have seen some of the highest death rates in the world, neighboring Germany has some of the lowest. In this country of 83 million, there have been 111,779 confirmed cases so far. But with only 2,196 deaths, Germany's mortality rate is much lower. We created a demand very early on in Germany. So what happened is in fact that we ruled out this test already in January. Reporter: Dr. Christian helped develop the first covid-19 detection test and widely-available testing in Germany for both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients, among other factors has seemed to have made a difference in containing the spread of the disease. But in Sweden it seems still business as usual. The country is not on lockdown, even as the death toll continues to rise. The tradition in Sweden, when it comes to health care and public health has very much to work with voluntary workers, a dialog with the population to give good advice and tell people what we're trying to achieve. Reporter: Sweden's chief epidemiologist says time will tell which nation has been most successful. If our way is higher or smaller risk remains to be seen, but so far it seems to be working reasonably well. Reporter: Back in Sydney, Marty remains under the watchful eyes of doctors and nurses around the clock. He's recovering and expected to go home this weekend. It's not fun being locked in a hotel but necessary. I just have to do it. And that's not a burden at all. It's a responsibility. Other thanks to James. We've seen a remarkable display of pandemic strategies around the world. I spoke to Richard Besser, a former medical editor and former acting head of the CDC and now part of the Robert wood Johnson foundation. Good to be here. We've seen different approaches from different countries, some more extreme than others. Where does the U.S. Stack up globally in its efforts to flatten the curve? I think one of the things you can see is efforts to learn from what's been done in different countries. Not every country's been hit at the same time. For instance, the new guidance around wearing masks in public is some learning that was done looking at what was being done in many Asian countries, so in China, Singapore, Hong Kong and the practice there of wearing masks. If we can learn what others have done and not repeat some of the errors that take place that will help everybody. To that point, every country is following its own procedures. Is there a way for all to be on the same page in how they're tackling covid-19? I don't think so. One thing I found through emergency response is that you learn. It's an ongoing learning at the beginning, what you don't know far outstrips what you do know. So by different countries trying different approaches we'll learn and see what things work and what things don't work. But it takes investment in the science and research and transparency in terms of what's worked and what hasn't, both around the globe and here in the U.S. As different cities and states try different approaches. Doc a followup to that. We've seen for example mandatory two-week quarantine for travelers returning to Australia, funded by the government. How effective is this type of quarantining and could the U.S. Ever attempt something like this? One thing I would take away from that, something at the foundation we're very focussed on, whatever it is you decide people need to do, you need to make sure everyone can do it. The idea that the government is funding those hotels, so that anyone can stay there, regardless of income is an approach that is equitable, it's fair. There's some things we're asking people to do in this country that if you're low income, somebody who's an hourly worker and having to decide between putting food on the table and paying rent and doing the things to protect your family, it's not a choice. You don't have a choice. Then we have a country like Sweden with a more measured approach which some scientists are now criticizing. How do you respond to those who say we in the U.S. Have gone too far, the U.S. Solution is too extreme? It's a balance and learning. At some point, we're going to have to figure out how to remove some of the restrictions that have been put in place. I think that's not going to happen until there's widespread testing availability, until we know how widespread this is in communities, until all communities are being tested and being treated appropriately. The fact that they're doing something different in Sweden, they will learn, and they will see whether their approach worked, whether the approach to social distancing that was voluntary was effective for the period that it was in place. Now they're going more restrictive because they're seeing more disease. And my last question. I think everyone wants to know what's it going to take for the U.S. To open back up again. I think a lot of that's going to come down to the widespread availability of testing so we can see how many people have had this infection and how many people are still vulnerable. The ability to have rapid testing available when people are sick, and then a massive public health force who can investigate each case and people who had contact with those cases so we can switch strategies from everybody being involved in social distancing to protecting those at risk and isolating those who may be sick. Dr. Richard Besser, thank you so much. Really good to see you again, Byron.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.