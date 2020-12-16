Transcript for Why some COVID-19 trial volunteers answered the call

No symptoms. Reporter: The vaccine's rollout is under way. No cough, no chills, no headache. Reporter: But for months, people like Katie dinner have been enlisting in experimental drug trials to help combat covid-19. Heroes have stepped up to answer the call, helping scientists to figure out what works, how it works, and if there side effects. To actually see on paper, in charts and graphs, that this is working. It just makes me feel really good about what I'm doing. Reporter: Katie is the volunteer for an antibodies clinical trial by Eli Lilly that some medical professionals hope could save lives before a vaccine is widely available. It wasn't until our medical director from our corporate office came in and really broke it down for us and said they're going to be testing a monoclonal antibody that could potentially be a weapon agast VI I thought to myself, I have to do this. Reporter: After hearing stories about fellow health care workers dying from the virus, she joined T trial in aug to try and be part of the solution. Thank you! Hearing these stories made me feel kind of helpless. A little bit of survivor's guilt. When this this came around, this antibody might help protect health care workers, that was the biggest indicator for me. Reporter: Katie is a dietician at pro medica, a senior care facility in Sacramento. She was able to participate because nursing homes across the nation were hardest hit by the virus. More than 100,000 deaths linked to these facilities. I'm thinking about my family. I have two young kids, I have a husband at home. I'm thinking about my patients. I'm thinking about my co-workers. Reporter: But Katie isn't the only one. Volunteers across the nation are rolling up their sleeves in hopes of being part of history. Until you start injecting a vaccine into large numbers of people to see whether it prevents disease, you have no idea, really, how well it's going to work. Pfizer, for example, has 44,000 participants in phase 3 trial. Reporter: Some of the brave ones who stepped up to partic in a pfizer vaccine trial, father and daughter duo Dan and Kirsten stepanowski. I was saying, do you have a trial? They said, yes. I said, I want to join. Oneonth after he started participating in the trial, they DI open it up to 16-year-olds. And he did try to keep that information from me for a minute, because he was apprehensive about me joining. You know, being one of the first teenagers to participate is kind of a little nerve-racking. But once they told me there was no going back, I was going to be participating in the trial. I'm going to ask, what's your dominant arm? It's really important to have diversity in clinical trials. Different agifferent genders. People of different ethnic Reporter: Dr. Victoria Smith of New Orleans volunteered for the vaccine trial back in July. I know how covid has affected people of color. And so I was very deliberate in wanting to be a model for other people who look like Reporter: The shot not unlike others she's had before. It felt exactly like getting a flu shot or any other injection. I did develop some soreness in my ar and the next day, I just felt a little like achy, and the next day I felt fine. Reporter: Back in Sacramento, until katytinnor can get vaccinated, she's hopeful about the antibody trial she volunteered for. I have faith in this being a potential treatment for people either infected with covid or to prevent people from becoming infected. Reporter: The drug therapy bamlanivimab was created by Eli Lilly and could be a tool to protect frontline workers. If this works, if this is something that can help us feel safer and be safer in the workplace, then I think THA game changer. Reporter: As of today, the trial is in cities across the country and the U.S. Government has purchased nearly 1 million doses of the drug. Nearly 160,000 have already been delivered. And if we can get ahead of it with the case of an antibody, then I think that it can be a huge confidence booster. Reporter: Eli Lilly's drug mimics natural antboies created by the body to thought the virus and is thought to lower severity of symptoms in patients. Hi, just going through the news on my lunch break here at work today. There's some really exciting news about a particular part of the Eli Lilly trial. Reporter: In November, the fda authorized emergency use authorization for several antibody therapies. For Eli Lilly's antibody trial, they estimate having enough data early next year to see if they can getda authorization to use for covid-19 prevention in nursing homes. With rising cov cases across America, Katie sees this clinical trial as a positive light while people wait for the Our administrator here always sa, don't be part of the problem, be part of the solution. Being part of the solution is a really good feeling. Thank you very much, we'll see you next time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.