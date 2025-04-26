Crime scene visit caps off intense 1st week in the Karen Read retrial

Karen Read is charged with murdering her boyfriend. She has denied the allegations. After a hung jury in the first trial, her retrial got underway this week.

April 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live