From 'Just Dance' to 'Abracadabra': Tracing Lady Gaga's spectacular career

Since 2008, Lady Gaga has forged a reputation as a genre-bending, chameleonic performer on the stage and screen. New album 'MAYHEM' signals another shift in her musical journey.

March 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live