Dangers of ‘whippits’ as they become more popular with youth

Nitrous oxide can be glamorized on social media and the pandemic has exacerbated use among teens looking to disassociate. Jack Shoenig died from the drug after trying it for the first time.
8:18 | 03/26/21

