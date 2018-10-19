Transcript for How David Guetta helped bring house music to the US and made his rise to the top

Are you ready? I think what made me successful is really my connection with the people. I'm here because I love it. Reporter: And we're here for the love too. David guetta isn't a psychologist by trade but it's hard to deny he gets the party moving in sync. At 50 years young, guetta has been dubbed the grandfather of electronic dance music, cementing his status as a global hit maker. Producing big tracks like "Without you." ??? Without you ??? "Turn me on." And "Club can't handle me." But he's not leaving fans alone any time soon. ??? Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go ??? Reporter: You've been in the game for such a long time, how do you keep evolving? Every time I make a new album, it's more difficult than the previous time. It's regretting harder and harder, but now I don't know what happened in my brain, in my heart, I feel like I'm born again. It's crazy. Reporter: The dj/producer's latest project is titled "7" and features some of today's most popular artists, including Nicki Minaj, Bebe rexha, Justin Bieber, and Sia. She's featured on his song, "Flames." Which reached number nine on the dance electronic charts. But this isn't the first time guetta and Sia have linked up and made some noise. ??? I am titanium ??? Reporter: We talked about how "Titanium" changed your life. I met Sia because I was supposed to be a producer and she was supposed to be a writer, and we were supposed to give that record to another artist, but when I heard this record, I'm like, okay, first, I'm not giving this record away. This record, for me. Second, you need to stay on the record. Please. And then, you know, "Titanium" came out, huge record, and thank god, she kept being an artist. She's my favorite artist in the world. Reporter: Guetta got his start in music as a 14-year-old kid dj'ing in Paris, France, later taking vinyl disco records and remixing them into local club hits. You've been all over the world, doing things on a high level, but is there a piece of you that is still deeply rooted in your experiences as a young man growing up in France and how you interacted with the music then? I started, you know, giving the flyers myself on the beach, putting the posters myself, promoting, going to people, saying, there's a new type of music. It's called house music. It's crazy. It's going to be a revolution. I would go outside of the other clubs and, like, security running after me. Reporter: Over the next two decades, house music's popularity would skyrocket and in 2009,s guetta hit it back, collaborating with top American artists. In a few months, I did "One love takes over" with Kelly. And "I got a feeling" with the black eyed peas. And "Sexy chick" with akon. All of this in three months, and that kind of changed everything, because American radio started to play up tempo music, which never happened before. Since disco, it didn't happen. So, that was like a big, big shift in global pop music. I do this, like, three months of the year. Reporter: Guetta has enjoyed a long-time residency at the Wynn in Vegas, helping him stay connected to his dj roots. What's going through your head when you're up there rocking the crowd like that? It's very specific to Vegas. There's no other place in the world where I play and some of the people are in the pool. I mean, it just -- it brings a different level of intensity, right? I like giving an experience that is unique. I feed off energy. Every record I play, even if they know, for example, my songs, but I play a version that they never heard before. I make special edits. And in the same way, I try to play in a venue that is unique. Reporter: What's more hat top spot? That's a very good question. What's more enjoyable is the rise to the top. It's only happiness, because it's based on love. It's based on passion. Then, when you're at the top, what you have? Just being scared of falling. And it happened to me. The place I'm at right now is no more fear. It doesn't matter to me anymore. If I win or not. I just want to make good music. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm in Las Vegas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.