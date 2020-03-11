Transcript for How Democrats in close Senate races reflect a cultural shift in recent years

This was the house that we moved in to after my parents lost their home. A man defrauded them of a house they had. It was a mobile home actually. Reporter: This is the humble home in South Carolina where Jaime Harrison grew up. Raised by his teenage mother and raised by his under educated grandparents the odds were stack It was not easy, but it was mine. Reporter: He went on to Yale and then to Georgetown law. He is facing another uphill battle. Trying to nab graham's senate seat from the 17 year incumbent. You cannot grow up the way I grew up, and be scared of a challenge to Lindsey graham or anybody. Everyone has told me, you cannot do this or that. And I kind of laughed and chuckled, because every time, I prove them wrong. Reporter: Harrison is one of severity democratic candidates with their sights set on flipping the senate. I'm Jamie Harrison and I approve this message. I approve this message. Reporter: Republicans hoping to keep his seat and hang on to the majority. There's about ten races in play. Maine, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, the Democrat is either favored or tied in eight of the races. Some of closest senate races reflecting the changing demographics and the cultural shift in America in the wake of the #me too movement and George Floyd's death. If Harrison, it will be historic. Historically red state, growing more diverse over the years. 60% of Democrats in south ca are black. We are extremely important. I know South Carolina is a red state. But we are hoping to turn the state blue and we are going to be hopeful. There's always hope. Reporter: With Harrison out fundraising his opponent by nearly $30 million last quarter. Graham taking to Fox News. I'm being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts. Reporter: We met up with Jamie in one of had his favorite barbecue spots before he exploded in to the political spotlight. The hush puppies are the best. Reporter: Some of his campaign tenants, expanding medicaid, and expanding broad band. There's good folks in Washington, D.C. That go to congress trying do good for the American people. That's who I want to be. It is who I thought Lindsey graham was at one point. He epitomizes why people hate politicians. In Maine, senator Suzanne Collins has been under fierce scrutiny since the 2018 supreme court confirmation of now justice Brett Cavanaugh. During the hearings, a group of women organizing a letter writing campaign. Sharely deeply personal stories of sexual assault, hoping to appeal to a sense of sisterhood. I have to urge senator Collins on behalf of me and others and believe Dr. Ford and find somebody else and vote no. If Collins votes to confirm Cavanaugh, we will absolutely defeat her. We are coming for your senate seat. Reporter: The organizer launching a go fund me campaign that donates all the money raised to Collins 2020 opponent if she voted yes on Cavanaugh. Ultimately Collins would praise Cavanaugh's legal expertise, and claimed they did not think an FBI investigation approved sexual assault and her vote paving to way for Cavanaugh to the supreme court. Shame! Reporter: A heartbreaking moment for Marie and her friend. I thought it was a tragic choice. That, betrayed women. Betrayed her constituents. We will do all we can to take back senator Collins senate seat and ensure that she never represents us again. Two years later, Marie and her group may see that promise fulfilled. A new poll showing senator Collins down six points against her closest competitor. Democrat Sarah Gideon. I'm personally excited to see Sarah as our next U.S. Senator and I look forward to actively advocating for health care with her. And I look forward to pressuring her on changing her opinion on medicare for all. A year and a half ago, you would never think Susan Collins is vulnerable. Because she has sided with Donald Trump a number of times and because Maine people are used to elected independent minded senators I think many Maine voters have come to the conclusion that susanlins has lost the independent quality, and it created an opening nor the Democrats. Reporter: Marie's group handed over the donations to their campaign. $4.1 million was raised with over 120,000 people from across the country and Maine saying we have had enough of you Susan Collins. You did the wrong thing. Reporter: Marie hopes the political winds are shifting and that Tuesday will usher in a new balance of power. If the Democrats were to take back the S and the Republicans lose, it will be totally tied T Donald Trump. Either because his unpopularity or their relationship has tainted them within the state. So, if Susan Collins and Lindsey graham lose, it will completely be tied to Donald Trump. Our thanks to jane and a reminder for information on how you can cast your ballot, check out the how to vote page on 8.com. We will be right back with the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.