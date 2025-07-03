‘Diddy’ denied bail after jury’s decision clears him of most serious charges

The hip-hop mogul was found guilty on two of the five counts at his federal criminal trial. Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars until his sentencing in October.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live