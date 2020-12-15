Transcript for Distributing the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 million Americans: Part 2

It was the moment the world had been waiting for. When we heard that, people jumping up and down, and hugging and kissing, and then remembering, wear your mask before you kiss me? I got the call from the CEO of pfizer, saying Tony are you sitting down? In early November, pfizer announced the result from their phase three study. Breaking news now in the covid crisis, pfizer announced this morning that their two-shot vaccine is more than 90% effective. The first sign of hope that the pandemic could soon come to an end and then a week later there was more news from moderna. What we saw with the pfizer vaccine was re-affirmed when modern came out with their preliminary data. Moderna announcing their vaccine is nearly 95% effective. This mrna approach appears to be working. Not only is it working, it seems to be working better than anybody anticipated that it would. But developing an effective vaccine against covid-19 was of only one leg in this marathon. Getting the doses from manufacturers in to the arms of millions Americans was the next part of the race. Once the medicine gets a green light, an historic collaboration between various industries and vernment kicks off. It's not just about the race to find a vaccine, it's also about the race to figure out how to transport millions doses across the world. From day one, we start developing our processes. We started building our manufacturing size. We started ordering materials like if we had one. The vaccines need to be kept in specific temperatures making shipping a massive effort. We will have aircraft that are exclusively dedicated to carrying vaccine. We started in April working on the structural modifications, working with the fda, working on procedures to be able to safely carry that much volume of dry ice, that much weight of dry ice and that many vaccines. If I can manage the logistics for three kids in three different schools in a pandemic, I can manage distribution of a vaccine. So this is what we call the cool it has a gps thermal sensor tracking its movement every day. It will have personal treys about the size of a personal pizza box. In each tray is 135,000 doses. We have to have the ability to store vaccine. So we built a 15,000 square foot freezer. We have gone in every state, territory and certify and figured out where all the ultra cold refrigeration is. The U.S. Military stepped in to help coordinator. The majority of my career is logistics and sustainment. What is cool, is after d-day. Is everyone calling it that Yeah, 24 hours later vaccines are on the street. This is the next d-day for him, that's when the U.S. Forces went on out to put an end to the enemy and this time, the enemy is invisible, and now, the enemy is covid-19. It's about getting shots in arms and will the shots in arms occur, is in this list here, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, long-term care facilities. This effort all for the hope that 20 million Americans will be vaccinated by the end of 2020. The CDC's recommendation is that in phase one, there should be three groupsf people who were offered the vaccine first, at the top of phase 1, it involves health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The government started vaccinating health care workers and the elderly today. It's ultimately up to each state to each governor, to figure out a plan on how to allocate and implement these vaccines. And it will be a complex process. The vaccines right now, are going to be heading first to the wealthiest countries. About 13% of the world's populati going to be getting about 51% of the available vaccines. Is it fair? All this cooperation and preparation leading to the moment when the fda authorizationed the vaccine. The fda has just issued an emergency use authorization order for pfizer's vaccine. This is the moment that the nation has B waiting for. Take a look behind me here, you can see the first trucks filled withhe vaccine leaving the pfizer facility. Escorted by U.S. Marshals, heading to airports across the country. That is the first U.P.S. Plane to carry the covid-19 shipment, it just touched down in Louisville. Bravo Charlie -- Now, we are built for this moment to really make a difference. It to 64 jurisdictions simultaneously. 50 states, eight territories and six metropolitan cities. Pfizer control T will have 24 hour eyes on every shipper that leaves the facility. To me, every dose is a miracle, no dose will be left behind. Although the vaccine has finally arrived. There's still unknowns, and it's clear that this was an extraordinary effort to help rid the world of this virus. You have the unsung heroes, the scientists and researchers who spent day and night working on the development of a vaccine that will have its place I history. That is unprecedented. Not just here in the united States, but worldwide. And that's a big deal. I hope hit will look back on this time as a time that really tested all of us as a world community. But, that, that we came together to fight a common enemy this pandemic and not each other.

