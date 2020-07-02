Documenting the ‘Seasons’ of Justin Bieber’s tumultuous personal life 

More
In Bieber’s new YouTube docuseries, the pop superstar talks candidly about his past struggles with drug addiction, his own mental health and preparing for a comeback.
7:57 | 02/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Documenting the ‘Seasons’ of Justin Bieber’s tumultuous personal life 

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:57","description":"In Bieber’s new YouTube docuseries, the pop superstar talks candidly about his past struggles with drug addiction, his own mental health and preparing for a comeback.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"68819445","title":"Documenting the ‘Seasons’ of Justin Bieber’s tumultuous personal life ","url":"/Nightline/video/documenting-seasons-justin-biebers-tumultuous-personal-life-68819445"}