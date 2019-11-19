Transcript for Doorbell camera captures critical evidence in 8-year-old girl’s kidnapping: Part 1

Reporter: Racing through the night streets. The destination, an unremarkable hotel in the suburbs of fort Worth, Texas. Why don't you put your lights back on? If this guy's looking out the window, I'm not trying to let him see that we're rolling around. Can you get me in real quick? You have the room information for room 333? I need it fast. Reporter: The target, a small room on the third floor. Matches the description. Reporter: The mission, to prevent a truly worst-case scenario. Tonight, eight hours that captivated a city. Exclusive access inside a police raid -- Police. Open the door. Reporter: -- Raid with a little girl's life on the line. Never before seen body cam Open the door! Reporter: Of the final confrontation. Open the door! Reporter: When every second matters. Open it! Hands! Let me see your hands! Get on the ground! Hey, here she is! We got her! We got her! We got her! Reporter: Dallas/fort worth, home to more than 7.5 million people. Many of them living in quiet suburban neighborhoods like this one. Mile after mile of driveways and lush backyards. A place where families can safely stroll down the sidewalk. But that sense of safety was shattered on a warm Saturday evening back in may. What is the location that you're calling about? Hello! A car, a gray car just drove off. I think it was handicap. He just kidnapped my daughter. Okay. He dragged my on the street and kidnapped my daughter. Please help me. Reporter: Do you recall where you were when you got the call? I was at home. And I just knew that this case was different. Reporter: Sergeant Amelia Heise was the detective on call that day. When she got the first report. An 8-year-old girl snatched right out of her mother's arms. Oh my god, my daughter was kidnapped. I'm going to Die! Help me please! You need to find her now! He's a scary man. He was harassing us, trying to walk up and he came up and he grabbed us. He grabbed her and threw her in the car. I hopped in the car and he pushed me out of the car and he has her. Please. I can't let her be gone. Please! Please! Reporter: Officers raced to the scene, finding the mother but also an accidental piece of evidence. One that could be critical to tracking down the kidnapper. Help me! Help me please! My daughter just got kidnapped! Reporter: The crime was captured on a man's doorbell camera showing the actual abduction in progress. You can see a woman fall onto the street as the car drives away. Then she pops up yelling for help. Help me! Reporter: You have a rare combination of you're a mom and a detective. I was a detective before I was a mother and then after, and after I became a mother that protective sense just grew. And I could really relate more to the cases and how the parents were feeling. We begin tonight with breaking news out of Fort Worth where police say a little girl is missing. This is security footage from a maybing home there. This has been an active scene now for hours. Reporter: Did you feel the sense of urgency right off the bat? I knew that we had to go, that time was against us. And that we just could not move fast enough. Reporter: The case so heinous, federal authorities were immediately brought in. U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy cox. One of the most disturbing things about this incident was the randomness of it and just the horrifying brazenness of it. Reporter: FBI special agent Chris Thompson is with a special task force investigating crimes against children. Less than 5% of the abductions tracked by the FBI nationally are true stranger abductions. He saw something that he wanted, executed on it, and unfortunately took the girl in plain sight. It seemed to escalate the level of concern that we had for the minor victim, that she may indeed be in grave danger and imminent danger. Reporter: The girl's mom could give a rough description of the suspect but only a little about the car. What kind of vehicle were they in ma'am? A gray vehicle. Do you remember what kind of vehicle it was? It is a gray vehicle. Reporter: Thankfully that doorbell cam provided clues to guide the manhunt. Surprisingly, the ring doorbell video was the only piece of video. It was absolutely critical. It wasn't supposed to go off just from a passing car or from a person being observed in the street. Reporter: It only activated because the homeowner ran outside. It's only a few precious frames of footage, but it was enough for law enforcement to call in car experts who then helped narrow down a make and model. If you were in that area tonight, please give police a call. Reporter: And with that, police and the community had something specific to look for. The patrol response was amazing. Everybody's showing up. But we're still not enough. We have called in additional resources. Obviously, the Fort Worth police department takes this very seriously. Reporter: Did every minute, even every second feel like an eternity? The best way I can describe it is I felt like time was my enemy. It felt like time was flying by and that I was moving so slow, and that I just could not move fast enough. Well, in an abduction, every minute that passes is -- the situation generally gets worse and worse for the victim. Every minute that passes, your -- your likelihood of having a positive outcome goes down. Reporter: And were tips coming in? Absolutely. Yes. Reporter: Dozens? Hundreds? I don't know the exact number, but I know that our communications unit was overwhelmed. Fort Worth police operator 0727. What's the address you're talking about? Reporter: 30-year-old mother of two, crystal Merrill, had no idea what she was walking into when she arrived for her shift at the Fort Worth dispatch center that night. It was already very, very busy when I came onto my shift. I was a nervous wreck with it because I could just only imagine me walking down the street and this happening to me and my child. Reporter: By the time she got there, the manhunt was more than four hours old. I had heightened senses because every call was like I'm trying to get every piece of detail and see, okay, should we -- what should -- how should we process this? Is this just a broadcast? Do I just let our officers know? Or do we actually send a call up? And we need to go check this out. Every call was like that, all the details. Reporter: As dispatchers fielded call after call, tip after tip, crystal had no idea that by the next morning she would walk out of the call center a hero. Don't just watch the video, help us locate this little girl. Reporter: Something else crystal didn't know at that moment, just after midnight someone had called 911 and reported they may have seen the police officers from the suburb of forest hill responded to woodspring suites, an extended stay hotel about seven miles from the street where the girl was snatched. The officers talked to the man in room 333. They even went inside and reportedly searched for 90 seconds, but they didn't see a child and left. We now know the kidnapped little girl was there. Hidden in plain sight. We reached out to forest hill and the city declined to comment. By then, it was well into the night and most of the city was asleep. But luckily not everyone. The people that -- that came forward to assist in this late, late, late on a Saturday night of their own accord were absolutely critical in the recovery of this child. Reporter: Around 2:00 A.M. A new 911 call. Hi. My name's Jeff king. You're looking for the missing girl. Okay. Reporter: On one end crystal Merrill. On the other a couple of men out searching. We just found a Ford 500 in the parking lot of a hotel. What hotel? And it looks like there's blood in the front seat. What hotel? I could tell he wasn't in our city. He was more so, I don't know, in shock. I transferred him over to forest hill. And I don't know. Something told me to just keep listening on the call to see what was going on. Reporter: Normally, her job would be done at that point, but her decision to stay on the call turns the tide. Forest hill 911. What is the location? So I stay on the call. And the operator was a female on the line. It was like she already knew where he was at. She knew what hotel it was. What seat is the one you think there's blood? Passenger seat. Passenger seat on the front? Front passenger seat has blood on it it looks like. I said, well, I don't know. This sounds like something we should check out. It wouldn't hurt for us to go Reporter: Crystal gets the alert out to the Fort Worth police and in minutes she's tracking officer after officer as they arrive at the scene. Now all she can do is wait and see if her instinct was right. She realized the seriousness of it. And officers who heard it, they also realized the seriousness of it. Reporter: And was that the moment that led to the beginning of the end? Yes. Reporter: Up next, inside the rescue operation. Open the Door! Reporter: And who authorities say is the biggest hero of them all.

