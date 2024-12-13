Elton John and Lady Gaga on his more than 50 years of making music

The songwriter and some musicians he's inspired, like Lady Gaga and Charlie Puth, discuss his career with Robin Roberts. IMPACT x Nightline: "Elton John: Still Standing" is streaming now on Hulu.

December 13, 2024

