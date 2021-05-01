Transcript for Experts talk about the impact of Trump’s Georgia call on the Senate runoffs

We have less than three weeks to go until inauguration day, before then the lame duck president casting a shadow that may shift the balance congress. I spoke to Sarah Fagan, and Matt dowd, ABC's chief political analyst. Thank you all for joining us. Whaufs your gut reaction when you heard the call, what if anything does it tell you about the president's mind-set? You know, this kind of behavior from Donald Trump is down right criminal and I think the fact that he would try to pressure his own party to steal an election is so shocking. It shocks the conscious. And it shows how desperate Donald Trump is to hold on to power. You think about the state of Georgia and what it meant over the last couple of seekly he will -- cycles, what it means to people who stood out in line during a pandemic showed up and this president thinks he can make somebody have 11,000 votes appear. Just shows he has no respect at all for democracy. And Sarah, vice president elect kamala Harris called it a bald face, bold abuse of power. Do youhink the scandal under mines the faith in the run-off, the crucial Georgia senate races tomorrow, do you think it will depress turnout? Yes, in a very important senate run-off, where two seats are at stake and Republicans are frankly behind, they cannot afford to have any depression of votes any number of people who think that the election in November was stolen, there are therefore their vote won't count, so therefore they don't go vote tomorrow. It's really backward thinking. There's no political strategy behind it. I can assure you of that, it's concerning and it's a risk. And Matt, critics are saying that interfering like this, in election results is an impeachable offense but he has been already impeached, what consequences will he faces? And how are the laws holding up in this moment in history? There's a question about the checks and balances, the problem to me is not fundamentally Donald Trump, because everyone is knowing who he is, and how he as acted since the Ukraine call where he tried to do basically do the same thing in a different way with Ukraine to get them to investigate Joe Biden. The problem is, a political party, the GOP, which enables the president, who are supposed to hold the line and call out the outlandish behavior and do things to enforce the constitution and the rule of law. And that's I think, where we have seen the flaw in the we designed a system where if one person went awry there was corrections in it and we are now seeing a system that if one person goes awry and his political party doesn't correct it, you end up with things like this. But again, the voters and the 80 plus million that voted against him, has held him accountable for four years and he will not be president at 12:01 on January 20th. That's the ultimate consequence. And Sarah, Matt is bringing up the idea of the Republican party. What is this pro longed fight doing to your Republican party? I disagree with Matt in one respect. You saw a is secretary of state in Georgia stand up to the president aggressively. The governor of Georgia has stood up to him, I think some Republicans have taken it too far and a number of senators contesting the electoral college vote on Wednesday is conditionering. I don't think that that's representative of the entire Republican party, well, as evidenced by Georgia local officials. At what point does president trump's refusal to concede do harm to the country at large? When you think of the foundation of the country, and you think of democracy being a big, big part of it. It's what our country founded on, it's really challenging. I'm also concerned about the rhetoric that we are hearing from lawmakers asking supporters of Donald Trump to rise up. We have heard calls for violence and I think our democracy is stake, there hopefully will be in the congress, real effort for structural reform this president has shown us how in his own way, he can destroy WHAs a checks balances, what are our foundational system of government and if he does not step down, if he continues to challenge the transition, I think we are going to have to have a real conversation in the country about how we protect our democracy from a future tyrent. What insights do you have in to the president's end game here? I would have thought that the president would have celebrated our democracy and celebrated a record turnout, and celebrated a noninterference from foreign powers in the election. But the biggest purvoyor of misinformation in the election has been the president himself. So, I don't think he has a strategy. It's day-to-day. He gets up, he tweets, he does his thing, there's no strategy to it. Thank you all for your insights, thank you for joining us, we will see what happens tomorrow. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.