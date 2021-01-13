Transcript for Experts weigh in on Trump’s defiance, whether Republican party will survive

Is it a moment of moral clarity? Well, to break down all the political turmoil in D.C., earlier this evening I spoke to Yvette Simpson, CEO of democracy ABC news contributor Ana Navarro cardenes. And former representative Barbara Comstock. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, third-highest ranking Republican in the house, how big a deal is her support for impeachment, how much cover can she give other Republicans who are being told to vote their conscience on impeachment tomorrow? I think what you're seeing now is the future of the Republican party. The people who are going to woman and up man up and do what the constitution requires. And I'm so proud of my friend Liz Cheney, which I think she's really coming from a very conservative district, she's in leadership, this is very challenging. But her statement was very direct about how this was such a betrayal and a violation of the this is going to be a bipartisan impeachment, and tonight you are hearing more people in the senate who are also willing to take this up. Ana, take a look at the political lines being redrawn in the senate. Mitch Mcconnell is reportedly furious at president trump. Privately said to be pleased that Democrats are moving forward with impeachment. This is a way for the Republican party to keep Donald Trump out of the picture in 2024? I think Mitch Mcconnell should be furious with himself, frankly. I think what you're seeing is as existentialist question for the Republican party. For the last four years, many, many Republicans, with some very honorable exceptions, have sold their souls to Donald Trump. They sold their souls for a little tax break here, a supreme court justice there, whatever. Whatever it was that they wanted that he gave them, they put a madman, mentally unstable, with a very dark heart, capable of anything and everything, as we have seen, in power. And they were complicit, and they were silent, and they played dumb, and they looked the other way. The worst of it was that after what happened last Wednesday, 140-plus of them still voted to confirm the lies that they've been selling people since the election. What we see right now is the last chance, the last chance for Republicans who have a conscience to be on the right side of history. Strong words, Ana. Yvette, let me turn to you. What does accountability look like to you beyond just the white house? You know, one of the things that I think is so very important for us to remember is, Donald Trump is not only a threat right now, but the fact that he might be running again is a threat to our future. We also have to think about the fact that someone in the future who might run for president now knows that they can get away with this and not be removed. And so there's a lot of fear on the part of a lot of us, on both sides of the aisle, that you have to have precedent for keeping a president like this accountable when he does the unthinkable. We're talking about the capitol being stormed for the first time in over 200 years. We're talking about an insurrection that was led, encouraged, and facilitated by the president of the united States. We're talking about the fact that Nancy Pelosi has to work around the president for fear of him using the nuclear codes and potentially declaring war. Mike pence should be ashamed. He had the power today to say, the country matters more than any one person. No one is above the law. Not Donald Trump. And I am in this seat right now with the power to be able to save our country and save our democracy, and he did not do that today. Barbara, let me return back to you. President trump has wielded that kind of control over the party in part because he's able to fire up his base. Is there still fear there that they could do damage to the Republican party? I do think it's dissipating, and I certainly hope it would. I think one woman with courage, Liz Cheney, and I and others, can make a majority. Given Republicans actually did pretty well, we're a 50/50 country now, it was 50/50 but the senate went to Democrats because trump lost. Then the house, we did much better than expected. In state houses. I can't understand for the life of me why Republicans want to continue to take this anchor that has been just pulling them down when they have a chance to get rid of it and start anew and really get back to the important issues we have. I think tonight is the beginning of that. Ana, I want to bring you in one more time about the division within the Republican party, in part because of this fear about losing the base. Absolute fear of losing the base. Barbara and I know people in the Republican party who are my friends who know better. Lindsey graham knew better. Ted Cruz knew better. Marco Rubio knew better. They knew who Donald Trump was. But because they were afraid of losing primaries, or because they want to position themselves to run for president in 2024 and be the heir apparents to Donald Trump's supporters, they continue playing along with this and it is immoral. It is putting their personal ambition over country. And people can see right through it. Yvette, one brief comment from you, if you will, on where you think this goes in terms of the Biden administration. If the impeachment and the senate trial has to go past inauguration day. I think Biden has to deal with this issue first. You can't, you know, walk past insurrection and start talking about policy. The reality is the nation is afraid. They're concerned. We're divided. He needs to be a strong president when he starts and he needs to realize we're at war. He needs to make sure he fixes that part before he goes forward and deals with other things. I don't think you can skip past this. Because you want day one and day two to go according to your original schedule. Thank you all for your time. It's ladies' night tonight. Strong words, thanks. Up next, thanking the heroes

