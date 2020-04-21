Factory workers making COVID-19 protective gear go home after month on the job

Over 40 employees at Braskem America in Pennsylvania spent 28 days living at the facility where they made N95 masks, hospital gowns and sanitary wipes for health care workers on the frontlines.
0:26 | 04/21/20

For more than 40 workers, creating life-saving equipment in Delaware county, Pennsylvania, this bittersweet moment, clocking out after working nearly a month's worth of 12-hour rotations, making material needed to create n95 masks, hospital gowns and sanitary wipes. All agreeing to leave their families, supporting them every step of their way as they step up in the fight against covid-19. The workers will also be

