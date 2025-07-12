Fans from across the world celebrate 'Jaws' 50th anniversary on Martha's Vineyard

As the first summer blockbuster, “Jaws,” marks a major milestone, superfans come together on the island in Massachusetts where the legend came to life to pay tribute to the classic film.

July 12, 2025

