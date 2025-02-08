Fashion designers inject fresh style into Super Bowl

Designer Kristin Juszczyk got the superstar stamp of approval after Taylor Swift wore one of her custom puffer jackets. As the big game's female audience grows, it's become a major fashion showcase.

February 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live