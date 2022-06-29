FBI search at Mar-a-Lago uncovers 27 boxes of government records, some classified

The FBI’s search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, in search of evidence of potential crimes, uncovered 27 boxes of government records, including 11 classified boxes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live