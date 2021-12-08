Florida’s COVID-19 crisis at record highs amid battle over back-to-school rules

Some school districts are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates as pediatric hospitalizations in the state are among the highest in the country.
8:47 | 08/12/21

