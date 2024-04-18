Former juvenile detainees seek justice over alleged sex abuse

Linsey Davis investigates more than 2,500 claims of abuse at LA's juvenile probation facilities. Oversight officials say children are in danger as the system is beyond repair.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live