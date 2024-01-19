Fri, Jan 19, 2024

Alec Baldwin indicted on charge of involuntary manslaughter; LA Innocence Project takes up Scott Peterson case; Ava DuVernay talks about exploring America's 'caste' in new film

January 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live