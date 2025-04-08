Fyre Fest 2 in turmoil over new location controversy

Embattled founder Billy McFarland fires back as reports say fest has no home.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live