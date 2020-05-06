Transcript for George Floyd is the latest in a history of police-involved deaths in Minnesota

Fill and dough was an amazing man. He was just a laid-back, cool today. Didn't know how that end up happening to someone like him. Lewis hunter has been here before. Grieving the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minnesota. They may not knew each other, but they was two brothers. This week, it's George Floyd, but four years ago it was his cousin, philando Castile, shot by officers after being stopped for a broken taillight. Keep your hands where they are. Yes, I will. His girlfriend live streaming the scene while her 4-year-old daughter sat nat back seat. He was trying to get out his id and wallet. His death helping spark nationwide protests demanding police reform and accountability. Those same cries for justice once again echoing through America's streets. When do this stop? We got to do better as a country and let black men live. Let me live. Let my son live. In Minneapolis this afternoon, a nation in mourning. Coming together to grieve George Floyd's death as it reopened an old racial wound. A powerful moment as the Minneapolis police chief knelt as George Floyd's hearse passed by him. Amazing grace Hundreds in attendance as Hayes family shared stories about a father, a brother, a high school athlete who loved Lebron James and grew up eating banana and mayonnaise sandwiches. He touched so many hearts, because he's been touching our hearts, you know. You come to third ward where we're from, people are crying right now. That's how much they loved him. The reverend Al Sharpton with these strong words. It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say get your knee off our neck! After calls for justice, there was this dramatic statement. Eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence. Law enforcement, when it became formalized, part of its original tasks was to engage in the regulation of enslaved black bodies. Dr. Philip Goff studies the intersection of racial bias and policing. It is the case that we have a pretty straight line from that history up until now. And at no point in time did someone look and say hey, that thing we've been doing is super racist. Minnesota, one of the biggest gaps. 7% of whites living in poverty versus 27% of blacks. Too often white communities turn away from that systemic racism. They don't want to see it. It's almost like they don't want to address it. We cannot turn away. Tonight all four officers in Floyd's case behind bars, facing criminal charges. Chauvin had a history of 18 civilian complaints, now charged with second degree murder. In this case, justice is all four of them goes to jail. I can remember being in a courtroom on fill and dough's case. And they saying' not guilty. We can't hear that this time. This is not the first time the Minneapolis police department has been under scrutiny. A 2015 justice department report of the city's police practices sent serious disciplinary actions against officers, such as terminations and suspensions occur infrequently and recommended strengthening relationships with communities of color. We need to get rid of the officers have some of them reapply perhaps, but they have to really be able to weed out the cancer that's in the department. You're talking about firing every Minneapolis police officer. I'm talking about you need to start over. Robert Bennett is a civil rights attorney in Minnesota. He's represented the families of fill and dough Castile and several other cases. Let's start with your reaction to the George Floyd video. My reaction on seeing that was of course colored by the David Smith incident ten years prior. It seemed like I was watching the same thing happen again. David Smith was killed ten years ago after an officer placed his knee on Smith's back. He was kept on his stomach for at least seven minutes. Get down on the ground. In Smith's case, the two officers from the Minneapolis police department were responding to a 911 call. Well, the call was, there was a man doing strange things at the ymca. The officers came, Mr. Smith was mentally ill, plus he's on the, he was on the autism spectrum. So he didn't like to be touched, and the officers came and immediately grabbed him. And the fight ensued from there. During the struggle, Smith tries to flee. . And the officers tase him to the ground. That's when the seven excruciating minutes begin. Hey, you want to talk to us? What's wrong with you? Smith, lying on the ground remains unresponsive. Better not have broke my -- Smith died a week later, his death declared a homicide, due to mechanical asphyxiation. That was 2010. The Minneapolis police's own policy from 2002 says the subject shall not be left in a prone position and shall be placed on their side as soon as they are secured. What do you think about that policy, vis-a-vis David Smith's case and George Floyd? Well, it was ignored. In the Smith case, the officers weren't even successfully disciplined. Bennett says criminal charges were never filed against the officer in David Smith's case and they remain on duty to this day. The city settled the case with the family for $3 million. As part of the settlement, my understanding that the use of prone restraint was supposed to be retrained within the department. Do you know if that took place? No, I don't. What I know about training in Minneapolis would lead me to believe that even if it was done T was an empty gesture. Data shows in the past five years, Minneapolis police have used some sort of neck restraint technique in at least 164 case. So the racial elements of it are baked into where the techniques game from. In some cities they are only using those techniquesing. The Minneapolis police department did not respond to requests for comment but said they had deep sympathy for Smith's family, but in anile situation where police must restrain somebody there can be unintended results. If you have officers who believe that if they break the policy, the worse they're going to get is desk duty, those policies aren't requirements, suggestions. If you really want to change behavior, you have to have policies that say you will behave this way, and if you don't, there will be swift and certain consequences. People still on the streets protesting, ten days and counting. For George Floyd, philando Castile, David Smith and too many others we've forgotten. What we're seeing is a past-due bill on the unpaid debts to black and brown people. We all want justice, man. Like let's come together today. Lift another one. Wipe tears off the other ones, and let's give a little more love to our black men. That's what I would want from communities, you know?

