Transcript for Giuliani: Trump reimbursed personal lawyer for 130K Stormy payment

They funneled it through a law firm. Funneled through a law firm and the president repaid it. Reporter: The president's lawyer and long-time supporter Rudy Giuliani dropping a bombshell on Fox News. Claiming that the president repaid his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 payment to porn star stormy Daniels in a hush agreement to silence her about an alleged sexual affair she had with president trump back in 2006. $130,000? You're going to do a couple of check forth $130,000? When I heard Cohen's retainer of $35,000, when he was doing no work for the president, that's how -- how he's repaying it, with a little profit and a little margin for paying taxes. Reporter: Giuliani adding the payment was perfectly legal. That money was not campaign money. Sorry. I'm giving you a fact now that you don't know. It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. Reporter: The revelation seeming to contradict the president's own denials. President trump recently told reporters aboard air force one that he was not aware of the payment. Did you know about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels? No. Then why did Michael Cohen make it if there was no -- You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney and you'll have to ask Michael. Do you know where he got the money to make that payment? No, I don't know. Reporter: Giuliani saying that explanation is still plausible. I believe that's -- he didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this. Reporter: Tonight, stormy Daniels' lawyer saying, "This is a stunning revelation. Mr. Trump evidently has participated in a felony and there must be serious consequences for his conduct and his lies and deception to the American people." For "Nightline," I'm Tom llamas. Of course you can tune into gma in the morning for much more on this story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.