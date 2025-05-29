Gloria Estefan discusses her legacy, half-century-long career and new album

The legendary Latin singer discusses her latest project “Raíces,” the secret to longevity in music and the love notes she still receives from her husband Emilio.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live