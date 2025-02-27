The ‘Grand Dame’ of reality TV, Karen Huger to serve 1 year behind bars

Karen Huger, a star of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," has been sentenced to two years in jail, with one suspended following her DUI conviction in December.

February 27, 2025

