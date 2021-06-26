Transcript for What it’s like on the ground in Surfside after the condo building collapse

You know, medical professionals have been on site and working with rescue crews since the building first collapsed. Earlier I spoke to Dr. Howard Lieberman, part of the Jackson memorial Ryder trauma center. We saw videos of you and your team getting ready to head out the doors of the hospital. Talk to us about what you saw on the scene when you arrived, and clearly that gas mask you're wearing ka notes what you were going through right there. I didn't know what to expect. Pulling up to the scene, it was pretty impressive to see about 50% of a 12-story building reduced to about four stories. We started going through the rubble, searching for patients we could treat and get to the Were you able to treat patients on the ground, and what kind of injuries were you seeing? When I was still at the hospital operating, I was told two patients arrived. I don't know the extent of the injuries or what was done for them. When I got to the scene, we haven't had any patients to treat, unfortunately. And we've seen smoelk coming from the fires below. That's why you're wearing the mask, and we saw rain throughout the day. How tricky is this search and rescue operation? Miami in the summertime, if you're not familiar with it,s the hot and humid. It will turn on a dime and start to pour, thunder and 20 minutes later, T hot and sunny again. We had a lot of really bad thunder and lightning storms. We have to sort of stop the search and rescue, wait for the weather to clear and go back. As you watch the hours tick by, precious hours and there's still 159 souls unaccounted for, what are you most concerned about? Time is a big factor. We want to get people out, find them as quickly as we can. Every time there's a rainstorm or some small delay, it's frustratingto us. But like I said, we keep going ahead. We're doing our job. It's still a search and rescue mission. That's our objective. And other than if it becomes too unsafe such as for weather, we keep going 24/7. No one stops. Are you hopeful you'll be able to find someone under that You know, you always have to be hopeful until you recover or treat the last patient,ou always have to be optimistic. You have to be hopeful. Being a trauma surgeon, it's taught me never to give up. I've seen horrifc injuries, patients I never thought would survive who walked out of the hospital. There's always a glimmer of hope. Thank you for your service and for joining us this evening. Good luck to you. My pleasure, thank you. Thank you. Also on the scene, a family was vacationing in Florida and staying in their parent's condo. Earlier I spoke to them about their narrow escape. We're so glad that your family is safe. We know you were in the building on the 11th floor at the time, and your children were in the next room. Talk about those moments when you heard that loud bang and knew something was really wrong. I think the first thing was making sure everybody was all right. I know my wife jumped out of bed to make sure the kids were there and taken car of. Once we realized that, we determined what our next move was. When the fire trucks got there, our first instinct was to yell down to them, do we need to leave or are we safer in the apartment? They said no, we need to evacuate immediately, and at that point I yelled back to everybody we had to go. Tell me about opening the door and what you saw in the abyss. I can't explain it. Right? You look out and you're thinking that you're going to get into your hallway and come down the stairs. Everything is going to be intact, and that it didn't -- what what we're dealing with is not a collapsed building. And I walk out and I look to my left. Looking for, again, and exit stairway because we're on vacation and not familiar with the building. And I see just the R collapse onto our floor, and you could see just sky. It was dark so you could see just a big dark sky in the distance. Right? So you knew that there was nothing behind the collapsed roof. And the elevator door, I'm sure, was harrowing. The elevator door looking right ahead, right in front of us, it was kind of unbelievable that the doors were kind of -- they were -- it looked like -- I'm surprised we had a floor to walk onto when we walked into the hallway. Tell me about your escape route. I understand as you were going down, you ran into women and helped them make it to safety? There was an elderly woman. We ran into her about the third a 20-year-old was trying to help her. We got her down to the first floor, but when we got to the first floor, we realized that the first floor had also collapsed a little bit. Nothing drastic, but probably about three feet, but climbing through a flooded area with an elderly woman and having to get her up the rubble was a little bit difficult. You guys are heros, and you're supervisors. We're grateful for you being with us tonight. Thank you so much. Stay safe. Thank you so much for having us again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.