Gypsy-Rose Blanchard speaks about motherhood

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard discusses with ABC News' Trevor Ault her life as a new mom with boyfriend Ken Urker. Blanchard was convicted in 2015 in connection with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live