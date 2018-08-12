Chris Watts led double life before murdering family Chris Watts sent a woman love letters while keeping appearances as a family man.

Jaw-dropping moments in the Chris Watts interrogation 20/20 Extra: Interrogation video shows Chris Watts speaking to investigators about his missing wife and two kids and his shocking confession about how he killed his wife.

The interrogation video of Chris Watts Watts first told investigators that his wife killed their daughters, then he killed her out of rage.