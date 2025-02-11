Host of ‘Scam Goddess’ talks this week episode, how scammers are using their victims
Ashan Singh from ABC sits down with Laci Mosley to provide a sneak peek of this week's "Scam Goddess" episode, which features scammers trying to fill their pockets with cash.
February 11, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Host of ‘Scam Goddess’ talks this week episode, how scammers are using their victims2 hours ago
Super Bowl had shocking Chiefs performance, Kendrick Lamar's symbolic halftime show2 hours ago
DOJ moves to dismiss federal charges against Eric AdamsFeb 10, 2025
Trump suggests canceling Gaza ceasefire if not all hostages are released by SaturdayFeb 10, 2025
Democracy Forward CEO: ‘This administration is operating unlawfully’Feb 10, 2025
Big Story: Trump announces steel tariffs, removes director of OGEFeb 10, 2025
Israeli raids continue in the West Bank despite fragile ceasefire dealFeb 10, 2025
By the Numbers: The 2025 Super BowlFeb 10, 2025
1 dead after jets collide at Scottsdale AirportFeb 10, 2025
Trump pardons former Illinois Gov. Rod BlagojevichFeb 10, 2025
Trump pushes for plastic straws, says paper straws 'don’t work'Feb 10, 2025
CDC reports highest flu levels nationwide in 15 yearsFeb 10, 2025
Supermarkets limit purchases on fresh eggs amid shortagesFeb 10, 2025
Judge extends pause on Trump's federal buyout offerFeb 10, 2025
Trump expands tariffs on steel and aluminum importsFeb 10, 2025
77M Americans brace for back-to-back winter stormsFeb 10, 2025
Shark attack leaves 2 American women injured in BahamasFeb 10, 2025
Chemical plant explosion injures at least 13 in PennsylvaniaFeb 10, 2025
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl win at Disney WorldFeb 10, 2025
Mexican National Guard troops step up enforcement efforts along US borderFeb 10, 2025
Here’s what you need to know about February’s Snow MoonFeb 10, 2025
Sen. Adam Schiff on Trump tariffsFeb 10, 2025
Rise in egg thefts amid nationwide shortageFeb 10, 2025
Hamas says it's delaying next hostage exchangeFeb 10, 2025
DeepSeek banned from government devices in New York stateFeb 10, 2025
Dogs rescued from shelters during LA wildfires now up for adoptionFeb 10, 2025
Recapping all of the fun at the Super BowlFeb 10, 2025
Expanding opportunities for women in footballFeb 10, 2025
Content creators spread awareness of Black History Month on social mediaFeb 10, 2025
Trump vocalizes plans for Gaza, tariffs and penniesFeb 10, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022