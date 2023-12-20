Hundreds of Americans trapped in Gaza grow more desperate as conditions worsen

More than two months since the start of the Hamas-Israel war, several hundred Americans trapped in Gaza don’t know whether they’ll be able to flee to safety.

December 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live