Hurricane Helene now a dangerous Category 3 as it nears Florida

A Florida sheriff is warning hundreds of residents to evacuate low-lying areas due to the potential for a historic 20-foot storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

September 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live