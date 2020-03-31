Transcript for ICU nurse on helping COVID-19 patient's wife FaceTime with him after he died

How are you? Reporter: Michael korodakis has been an icu nurse for 25 but these past few weeks he says have left emotional scars. I used to joke that you could only get PTSD if you have feelings. Even the most hardened practitioner, you know, everybody cries at work. It's just -- it's part of it now. Reporter: What triggers the People die alone now. And that's unusual. I had a 35-year-old patient die, you know, on me the other day with nothing significant as a medical history. This is a horrible, horrible disease. Reporter: And so tell me about that patient. He was my only patient for the first part of the 12-hour shift. Because he'd coded a couple of times during the day. Reporter: Coded meaning his heart had stopped? Right. The phone rang. It was his wife. And she said can we face-time with him? And I said absolutely. So I straightened up the room pi made sure he looked nice for the call. When the monitor started alarming. I looked up and his heart rate was dropping and his blood pressure was dropping. And within just a minute or two he was almost gone. So I just stopped what I was doing and I went with him and I talked to him. I said that his wife was thinking about him, that I'd just spoken to her. You know, and that his family loved him and missed him. And just tried to say the things that I thought I might want to hear if it was me. I just called her and let her know that he had passed away. And she still wanted to face-time with him. And then she handed the phone around and gave it to their son, 10 or 12-year-old boy. And that was hard. He just said -- he just said, "Papi, Papi, please don't leave me alone in this world." You know, that was it. Got him ready. And then I got two more patients from the E.R. The beds don't stay empty for very long with this. Reporter: It feels like combat. I guess walking into combat at least you know where the firing is coming from and you can shoot back. We walk into this without any weapons. You know? Reporter: And you don't know where the enemy is. Yeah. You know, luckily in this hospital we have -- we still have pretty good ppe, personal protective equipment. I have not once gone without an n95. But there are hospitals around the country that have run out. But the truth is once your doctors and nurses die you don't stand a chance. If we die you die.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.