What impact will Prince Philip’s death have on the royal family?

More
Philip held an unofficial role as adviser to members of the monarchy, including Queen Elizabeth. His death comes just weeks after Oprah’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
5:52 | 04/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What impact will Prince Philip’s death have on the royal family?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:52","description":"Philip held an unofficial role as adviser to members of the monarchy, including Queen Elizabeth. His death comes just weeks after Oprah’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76990670","title":"What impact will Prince Philip’s death have on the royal family? ","url":"/Nightline/video/impact-prince-philips-death-royal-family-76990670"}