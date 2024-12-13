Incarcerated fathers take daughters to special dance behind bars

ABC News' Juju Chang interviewed the filmmakers of new documentary "Daughters," which follows the joy, pain and ripple effects of one special father-daughter dance in prison.

December 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live