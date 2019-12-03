Transcript for Inside New Orleans' all-female motorcycle club 'The Caramel Curves'

Reporter: Mardi gras in new Orleans. A time for parties and parades like this. Even in the midst of all these festivities, the music, dancing, bead tossing, there's a special group of women who stand out. Cocoa. Karma, drew. Quiet storm, and choosey. When you sit down on your motorcycle, what do you feel? One word, freedom. She's right. It's a release. It's a time for me. I like the attention. Reporter: They're the Carmel curves. An all female motorcycle club with big bikes and even bigger personalities. They've taken the big easy by they got a spread in O magazine. Appearances in music videos, and a ride with Norman reetis. The walking dead's motorcycle bad boy. Why did you guys start the group? Basically just to have a bunch of females be together on bikes, look good in heels, look sexy. Why ride with the stinky boys? Reporter: The woman's heels and sparkles set them apart. And that's no accident, carving out a space in the male dominantly motorcycle world is a big part of who the curves are. When someone thinks of a motorcycle, the stereo type is a big dude. What's the reaction within the motorcycle community? The respect is in the ride. They respect us because we ride our motorcycles. When they ride with us, we're toe to toe with them. Women are our number one fans. Reporter: Their swagger is infectious, and it makes me want to join up. What would my name be if I joined? What is it? Let's see. Star. Reporter: So, that's the best name ever. I like star. You're bright and up. You know? How you see a star bright, you can't miss it. I like it. Reporter: I'm so excited right now. What is about your group that's so inspirational? We can do anything. We look good doing it. Reporter: Don't let the glitz and glamour fool you. These ladies are breaking stereo types on and off their bikes. Each is career woman. A pharmacist, a nurse, and others are small business owners. Would you consider yourself feminists? I am. I would say we are. What we represent is girl power. Yeah. It's all about women. It's all about empowerment, and just showing women that you can do things that you never thought you could do. Reporter: The curves didn't set out to be pillars in their communities, but they take their jobs as role models seriously. We stopped by the salon to find out more about what it takes to be a curve. It's a great feeling to go to work and do something you really love and just try to share what we do and make other people we always do give aways. We feed the homeless. We help any way we can in our community. Reporter: How important is New Orleans to you. After Katrina, I couldn't wait to get home. New Orleans is what put Carmel curves on the map. Reporter: If someone wants to become a Carmel curve, what's the requirement? You have to be a female and be a motorcycle. You come hang out for 90 days. You have to do rides and parties and a community service event. If you can handle setting up an event on your own, we know you'll flow right in with us. Reporter: It's been 11 years since they first took to the drew is one of the founders with several businesses around new Orleans. I never in my wildest dreams thought Oprah would call us up to do anything. I never thought it would be this big. This is my shop. I started out doing vinyl work. I used to customize all of Carmel curve's clothing. I got to good that I started a T shirt shop. Reporter: Your business started out of the group? Exactly. Yeah. It started from me helping my sisters out. It's all about starting. Once you start and you start moving toward it, work hard at it and you can do it. Reporter: I want to ride a motorcycle. Really? Reporter: Yeah. It's not that hard. You know how to ride a bicycle? Reporter: Yes. Then you can ride a motorcycle. Reporter: For these women it's about one message. The sky is the limit. What's next? Definitely more chapters. Since we've gotten to famous now, people all over the world, they want to start Carmel curves in their city. Before you know it, we'll have Carmel curves in every city. Next hear Colton's bachelor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.