Iran launches retaliatory strike against US base in Qatar

The U.S. says there have been no casualties and there are no plans to retaliate after Iran fired at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The White House is calling for peace in the wake of the weekend strikes.

June 24, 2025

