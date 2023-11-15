Israeli military gives tour of attacked Gaza hospital

ABC News' Matt Gutman was among the reporters given the tour of the evacuated children's hospital that has been attacked and raided by Israeli military. The military alleges Hamas used the facility.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live