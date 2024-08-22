Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck 2 years after Vegas wedding

A divorce lawyer to the stars discusses possible next steps for "Bennifer," whose romance stretches back to the early 2000s.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live