Jessica Simpson, Jessica Alba announce splits from longtime husbands just days apart

Actress Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are reportedly separating after nearly 17 years of marriage. Singer Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are also splitting after 10 years of marriage.

January 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live