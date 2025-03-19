JFK assassination files released

More than 60,000 pages of previously redacted documents connected to the assassination of John F. Kennedy were released by the National Archives.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live