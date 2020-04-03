Transcript for Joe Biden pulls ahead as Super Tuesday 2020 projected winner: Part 1

Super Tuesday, living up to its billing tonight, resetting the democratic race for president. Former vice president Joe Biden making a remarkable political come back from the brink running neck and neck with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Biden won nine states in all with an unbeaten streak across the south, including the second biggest prize tonight, Texas, along with Massachusetts and Minnesota. Sanders won his home state of and in terms of the delegate count, at this hour, Biden grabbing the most delegates, Sanders coming in second with Warren and Bloomberg far behind. The state to watch is California on the west coast, which has 416 pledged delegates and then unpledged super delegates. Eva pilgrim was at the Biden campaign headquarters in California that was stunned and at times giddy with what they saw. Reporter: Joe Biden taking pretty much a victory lap here tonight, and he also has already tweeted out the president, you lost tonight. The Biden campaign thinking they did better than they expected. Original game plan was to do well in the southeastern states, to close the margin in California and get delegates in each of the states in super Tuesday. They did better than that. Taking Massachusetts, a state many thought would go to Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden saying this campaign is very much alive. Juju? Our thanks to Eva. Joining us now, Rick Klein, who's here with me. Biden shattering all sorts of expectations tonight, right? When you look at the landscape, what struck you? This flipped the whole race on its head. We went into the night thinking this was going to be a big night for Bernie Sanders. He was going to pad a delegate lead that maybe could never be caught. Then you look up and Joe Biden is winning more places, more delegates and upset states. Winning in a place like Minnesota, in a place like Massachusetts, despite the fact that Elizabeth Warren has that as a home state and winning Texas. That is a big, diverse prize of a state. And the fact that Joe Biden was able to win there, I don't think anyone saw that coming. And in a way, that was the biggest surprise. And the trio of endorsements, led by native son Beto O'rourke, that was big. Pete buttigieg and Amy klobuchar drop out, it does seem like that was decisive. If Bernie Sanders is going to be beaten, he's going to be beaten by one person. And this time they seem to have done that. And caught this a little bit before Bernie Sanders was unstoppable. Let's check turnout. You were seeing good and bad in the number of areas, both with the youth vote and hispanics. It's remarkable. Democrats have made so much of the enthusiasm and diversity that they have this big field. In most of the places that turned out, they were above 2016 levels, and it's a bit ever a warning sign for Democrats. They're going to need big turnout to defeat trump. What do Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren say in the morning? It is a two-person race that has them in it. They have to make tough decisions. It could be shaped by decisions by Warren and Bloomberg. Do they turn their firepower on the other candidates? Do they stay in? Or do they recognize that this is the time to rally with one or the other. It aligns pretty well. You have one on the liberal side, one on the establishment to moderate side. Do they decide to go all in with that candidate or stick it out. And for Bloomberg, that was an expensive bet. $23 million per delegate. When you spend half a billion dollars you're aiming higher than that. And the results of course this evening upending the race to challenge president trump. It's a completely different contest than it was just a week Reporter: Tonight the democratic race for the presidency recast. There were two big wins. They don't call it super Tuesday for nothing! We were told when you got to super Tuesday, it would be over. Well, it may be over for the other guy! Tonight I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the democratic nomination. Reporter: And two left with just thin. Friends, pundits, neighbors saying have to second guess yourself. Cast a vote that will make you proud. We've gone from 1% of the polls to be ago contender for the democratic nomination for president. Reporter: It was just a week ago when they stood on the stage in South Carolina. But by Saturday, Joe Biden had pulled off a decisive win in the palmetto state, with unprecedented support from African-American voters. He says a lot of the stuff we need in the country. Reporter: And with that win the dropouts started. I have zero regrets. The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close. I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his. Because -- Reporter: Three former rivals, Amy klobuchar, Pete buttigieg and Beto O'rourke making a point to endorse Biden in Texas. Dallas, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden! Reporter: That big win in South Carolina lifted Biden to a southern sweep tonight. But Sanders is leading in the race for the biggest prize, California, dismissive of his rivals' endorsements against him. We're going to win, because the people understand it is our campaign. Our movement, which is best positioned to defeat trump. Reporter: For his part, Sanders was able to capitalize on appeal to hispanics and young I am voting for Bernie Sanders. I love his movement. I think so many young people are inspired to come out and vote. Reporter: But some women like this one in Vermont. I was hopeful for a woman in the position of presidential candidate. And I don't think I want to give that up quite yet. Reporter: For Michael Bloomberg who shelled out $215 million on TV and radio ads America is at its best when we work together. Reporter: A potentially campaign-ending night. His team says they are reassessing right now, that they will reassess into the evening. They will reassess tomorrow and reassess heading into the future. Thank you, thank you. Thank you. Reporter: Now eyes ahead to next week where six states will vote. Elizabeth Warren adamant that she's looking ahead to Michigan. Prediction has been a terrible business, and the pundits have gotten it wrong over and over. Michigan, you've got exactly one week until you start voting.

