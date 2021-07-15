-
Now Playing: Breaking down the Britney Spears conservatorship hearing
-
Now Playing: England’s European championship loss exposes deeply rooted racism
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears calls for father to be removed from conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears requests new lawyer at court hearing
-
Now Playing: Olympian mom 'trains' with her daughter and it's hilarious
-
Now Playing: Singer Monica dishes on hosting new true crime series
-
Now Playing: Bestselling author talks how to be ‘unfiltered’ on social media
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Summer self care
-
Now Playing: Ebony magazine celebrates 75th anniversary
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Texas Democrats meet with key senators on voting rights
-
Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis discusses podcasts 'Good Friend' and 'Letters From Camp'
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek of new series, 'The Machines That Built America'
-
Now Playing: Authors of 'The Personal Librarian' talk about their new novel
-
Now Playing: Jason Sudeikis gets candid about break up with Olivia Wilde
-
Now Playing: Emmy nominations highlight shows and stars America pandemic-binged
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears goes back to court
-
Now Playing: 'Legally Blonde' is turning 20-years-old
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears back in court, petitions for own attorney